Pat Sajak Will Star in PRESCRIPTION: MURDER in Hawaii

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Television icon Pat Sajak, known for his long-standing role as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," will return to the stage in a special theatrical performance this summer in Hawaii. Teaming up with his longtime friend, KHON-TV newscaster Joe Moore, Sajak will star in "Prescription: Murder" at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center. Performances run July 31 – August 10, 2025.

The play, originally written by William Link and Richard Levinson, served as the basis for the popular television series "Columbo."​

This production marks a continuation of Sajak and Moore's collaborative efforts to support the Hawaii Theatre Center, a nonprofit venue that relies on such events for maintenance and operations. Both actors are generously donating their time and talents, with rehearsals conducted over Zoom due to their residing in different states.

Comments