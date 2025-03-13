Mānoa Valley Theatre Unveils 2025-2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mānoa Valley Theatre (MVT) has revealed its highly anticipated 2025-2026 season, featuring a bold and diverse lineup of productions that promise to engage, entertain, and inspire audiences. From laugh-out-loud comedies to powerful dramas and beloved musicals, this season offers something for everyone.

“We are excited to present a season that truly reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our community,” said Kathleen Young, Executive Director of MVT. “From local storytelling to Broadway hits, these productions will captivate audiences with humor and heart, while creating meaningful moments that celebrate our shared humanity.”

2025-2026 Season Lineup:

September 11 - 28, 2025 | Da Mayah by Lee Cataluna (Proscenium Configuration) Celebrated local playwright Lee Cataluna’s hilarious island-style comedy follows a fictional mayor of Hilo and his loyal assistant as they navigate political chaos, personal secrets, and a subplot involving a hitman and a karaoke bar owner that will leave audiences in stitches.

November 13 - December 7, 2025 | Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Modified Cabaret/Thrust Configuration) This uplifting musical adventure follows three drag performers as they embark on a journey across the Australian Outback in their trusty bus, Priscilla. Packed with dazzling costumes and hit songs like “It’s Raining Men” and “I Will Survive,” this production is a fabulous celebration of friendship, self-discovery, and acceptance.

January 22 - February 8, 2026 | Dial M for Murder (adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original by Frederick Knott) (In the Round Configuration) This thrilling new adaptation of the classic mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. A calculating husband plots the perfect crime, but when things take an unexpected turn, a web of suspense unfolds in this masterful whodunit.

March 19 - April 5, 2026 | Spring Awakening (In the Round Configuration) A Tony Award-winning rock musical that delves into the struggles of adolescent self-discovery, Spring Awakening delivers a powerful and moving journey of love, rebellion, and coming-of-age set against a contemporary rock score.

May 14 - 24, 2026 | Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang (Proscenium Configuration) This critically acclaimed play humorously and poignantly explores racial identity, representation, and the blurred lines between truth and fiction, as an Asian American playwright grapples with a casting controversy and his own shifting perspectives on cultural authenticity.

June 25 - July 12, 2026 | Shrek The Musical (Performing at Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center – Proscenium Configuration) A family favorite, Shrek The Musical brings the beloved animated film to life with a delightful score, humor, and heart. Follow Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona on their whimsical journey, proving that everyone deserves their own fairy tale ending.

July 16 - 26, 2026 | Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage (Proscenium Configuration) Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s is a heartwarming and humorous tale set in a truck stop sandwich shop, where formerly incarcerated workers strive for a better future while chasing the dream of crafting the perfect sandwich.

With an exciting mix of classic and contemporary works, Manoa Valley Theatre’s 2025-2026 season promises an unforgettable year of storytelling. For more information visit www.manoavalleytheatre.com.

