Manoa Valley Theatre Features Tricia Marciel and Miles Phillips On This Week's MVT Live

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two wildly talented internationally recognized entertainers. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with actor/singer Tricia Marciel and actor/director Miles Phillips. They'll talk about everything from their background in performing, favorite acting experiences and even a live performance by Marciel.

Each live episode feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season beginning in September, including six Hawaii premieres.

Tricia Marciel is a Hawaii-born professional singer and actress. She's entertained thousands at sea as a principal vocalist with Princess Cruises where she was fortunate to work closely with industry greats such as John Tartaglia, songwriter Allan Rich, and the incomparable Stephen Schwartz. She also appeared in From Here to Eternity at Ogunquit Playhouse working with EGOT honoree Sir Tim Rice, the show's lyricist and co-creator. She's been an active supporter and member of Hawaii theatre appearing in dozens of productions island wide including starring roles in Mary Poppins (Mary), The King and I (Anna), Les Misérables (Fantine), Chicago (Roxie), and My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle).

Miles Phillips is a multiple award-winning actor, director, nightclub vocalist, and recording artist with appearances in theaters, clubs and concert halls from Honolulu to London. He has numerous leading New York and regional theatre roles, many film and television appearances and voice-overs, an acclaimed solo album, and over two dozen original and studio cast recordings to his credit. He's been honored with the Hollywood Drama-Logue and Chicago Jeff Awards for his work as an actor, by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs for four of his nightclub acts and twice by the NY Nightlife Awards. Miles received his graduate training with the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and his MFA from The National Theatre Conservatory. His directorial ventures span from regional companies to New York, from contemporary to classical theatre, from full scale musicals to concerts, cabaret, film and TV. He's served as Artistic Director for Musical Theatre Renegades (Chicago) and The Hot Spot Theatre Company (Hot Springs, Arkansas). Since his return to Hawaii, Miles has been honored with Po'okela Awards for his direction of Shear Madness (MVT) and 1776 (Paliku), and for his performance as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol: The Musical (DHT). He's directing Desperate Measures for MVT, which will open their 2020-2021 Season. For more, please visit: MilesPhillips.com.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Manoa Valley Theatre has rescheduled the opening of the Wild West musical comedy Desperate Measures, originally scheduled to open March 19. We will now open our 2020-2021 season on September 3, 2020. Moving forward, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

Manoa Valley Theatre recognizes Season Benefactor Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, and D. Suehiro Electric, Inc. The Season Presenter Sponsors are the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and 'Iolani School. Season Sponsors are Bob & Corrine Taylor on behalf of Maui Divers Jewelry, the George Mason Fund of Hawaii Community Foundation and Jeffrey S. Portnoy in memory of Sandi Portnoy. The Season Supporting Sponsor is First Hawaiian Bank. Desperate Measures Play Sponsor is Aon Risk Services, Inc. of Hawaii.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You