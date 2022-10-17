Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lewis Black Comes to Maui in January

The performance is on Sunday, January 29.

Oct. 17, 2022  
Lewis Black Comes to Maui in January

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents comedian Lewis Black, coming to the Castle Theater Sunday, January 29. Tickets go on sale online only Monday, October 17 at 10:00 am for MACC members first and to the general public Friday, October 21. To take advantage of the advance purchase benefit, patrons can log on at MauiArts.org/membership to join or renew an expired membership.

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

Receiving critical acclaim as a stand-up, actor and author, Black has performed for audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called The Rant is Due, at the end of each of his standup performances. Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written Rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. These rants are now available on Lewis Black's podcast, Rant Cast.

He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred, Me of Little Faith, and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas.

In 1996, he was tapped to create a weekly segment for Comedy Central's The Daily Show. The segment, a three-minute rant about whatever was bothering him at the moment, evolved into Back in Black, becoming one of the most popular and longest-running segments on the show for both the Jon Stewart era, and now The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Black has appeared on Larry King Live, Piers Morgan Tonight, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O' Brian and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Black has also had numerous appearances on CNN and MSNBC and has occasionally done the weather with Al Roker.

Tickets are $35, $45, $55, $75 plus applicable fees and go on sale online only to MACC members first, Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 am. MACC members receive a ten percent discount and ticket limits will apply based on membership level. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 21. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. Non-members may become members and receive advance ticket purchase benefits at MauiArts.org/membership or by calling the Box Office. The MACC Box Office is open for inquiries only by phone (808-242-7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org) Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm.

This show is recommended for mature audiences.


