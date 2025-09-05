 tracker
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal September 2025 Prompt

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal September 2025 Prompt Image
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the September prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

 

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

September 2025 prompt

A “There's actually nothing funny about this” prompt. Hey writers, I believe it's our job to hold people in power up to ridicule when they deserve it. That's our job as artist; to lessen the fear that keep the people in power in power by pointing out their idiocy and hypocracy. That being said, write a ten-page maximum scene about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

 

Deadline to Enter: September 30th, 2025


Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the
University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental
works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater
professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.
https://www.kumukahua.org


Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about
Hawaiʻi's people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry
and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a
single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we've
published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and
more. https://www.bambooridge.org/

 

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

 

Submit your September entries HERE


Videos