Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal November 2025 Prompt For 'Go Try PlayWrite'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the November prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

November 2025 promptA lawyered by turkey prompt. Write an eight-page maximum monologue of a turkey either convincing you to spare them or eat them. Pick one or the other. Make the person being convinced as particular and individual as possible; we, the reader/audience, should know the person being convinced as well as we know the turkey. Happy Thanksgiving!

Deadline to Enter: November 30th, 2025



Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the

University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater

professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

https://www.kumukahua.org



Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about

Hawaiʻi's people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry

and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a

single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we've

published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and

more. https://www.bambooridge.org/

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your November entries HERE