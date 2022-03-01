Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The January Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The January Go Try PlayWrite winner is Wynn Oshiro for his play Grandma Says. The contest prompt was: Write a scene (10-page maximum) about a police officer catching a grandparent teaching their grandkid/s to pop illegal firecrackers.

Wynn Oshiro won the last Honolulu Star-Advertiser Halloween short story competition.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Today is the last day to enter the February 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of February 2022 is: Write a 10 page scene about a meet-cute (an amusing or charming first encounter between two characters that leads to the development of a romantic relationship between them.) between a Hawai'i local and a tourist in Waikiki.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Past winners can be viewed HERE

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, John Mazur and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.