Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce October Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the October prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.



The prompt for the month of October 2021 is:

In honor of Halloween, submissions must center on the first time a group of kids go trick-or-treating without their parents, and the scariest house in the neighborhood is next.

Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $20.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Submit your entries HERE