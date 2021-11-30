Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce December Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the December prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.



The prompt for the month of December 2021 is:

For some reason, it snows everywhere on the islands of Hawai'i for single day. Write a scene arising from this snow day (10 page maximum).

Each entrant must write a maximum 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. Winners will receive $20.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Submit your December entries HERE

Today is the last day to submit your November entries(click HERE to submit).