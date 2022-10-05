Kumu Kahua Theatre To Host Dialogue With Playwright Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl, Script Readings at Hawaiʻi Book & Music Festival

Joining a dynamic lineup of 75 free online events to be featured at the 2022 Hawaiʻi Book & Music Festival throughout October, Kumu Kahua Theatre presents a Playwrights Zoom event on October 16, featuring a conversation with celebrated playwright Victoria Kneubuhl. Kumu Kahua's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III, and Managing Director, Donna Blanchard will host the dialogue with Kneubuhl, exploring the playwriting process and the theatre landscape in Hawaiʻi.

The one-hour session will also showcase veteran actors reading exceptional scripts by local playwrights, including works that have been submitted to the theatre's monthly playwriting contest-GoTryPlayWrite-co-sponsored by Bamboo Ridge Press. Among the lineup:

· The Wretch of Makakilo: on companionship, featuring Dann Seki, written by Tyler Miranda

· Danielle Zalopany, Birkley Spivey, Lisa Katagiri Bright, and James Bright in Da Haole Girl by Lee Tonouchi

For more than 50 years, Kumu Kahua Theatre has been devoted to presenting plays by and about the people of Hawai'i. Many of Kneubuhl's plays have been produced by Kumu Kahua, including Ola Nā Iwi, Fanny and Belle, The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu, and a production that was specially commissioned by the theatre, The Holiday of Rain. Several of her plays have toured America, Britain, the Pacific, and Asia.

The Playwrights zoom session will be in good company amidst the content-rich offerings at this year's Book & Music Festival, presented in partnership with University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Showcasing stage performers, storytellers, musicians, artists, and nationally/internationally recognized speakers, the annual festival is free and open to the public. The 2022 event lineup will be presented virtually, covering a variety of topics such as technology/innovation, the economy, performing cultural arts, and the literary industry.

WHEN/WHERE: Hawaiʻi Book & Music Festival

· Kumu Kahua Theatre's session hosted via Zoom on Sunday, October 16 at 6 p.m. (HST)

· Hawaiʻi Book & Music Festival runs online October 1 - 30, 2022

To sign up for the theatre's event and other online offerings at this year's festival, please visit: www.HBMF.online