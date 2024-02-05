Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2024 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2024 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Feb. 05, 2024

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the February prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

 

The prompt for the month of February 2024 is: 

A romantic interloper prompt.  Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or a six (6) page maximum monologue of a bouquet of flowers sabotaging an otherwise romantic date.  The bouquet may act out of malice, or unintentionally, but the bouquet ruins a romantic situation.

 

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

 

Submit your February entries HERE

 

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.



