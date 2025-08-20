Karolina & Iwo to Perform at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present acclaimed duo Karolina & Iwo in an intimate MACC Presents performance with seating directly on the Castle Theater stage on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

This unusual setup places the audience among the performers for a one-of-a-kind chamber music experience. Karolina plays violin while Iwo plays accordion, creating a distinctive sound beyond traditional ensembles. Their repertoire spans Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and contemporary works. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Thursday, August 21, and to the general public on Friday, August 22.

Duo Karolina Mikołajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki are recognized worldwide as one of the most innovative chamber ensembles of their generation. They are recipients of Poland's prestigious Polityka Passport prize for classical music and have been praised for their versatility, virtuosity, and creativity in expanding the repertoire for violin and accordion. Their honors also include numerous Grand Prix and First Prizes at international competitions, and they have performed across 32 countries on five continents. Their concerts feature both familiar and rarely heard works, offering bold interpretations and a wide range of color.

Karolina Mikołajczyk studied under Zakhar Bron in Cologne and with Andrzej Gębski, Maria Machowska, Agata Szymczewska, and Janusz Wawrowski in Warsaw. Iwo Jedynecki holds performance degrees from Germany (Detmold), Poland (Warsaw & Bydgoszcz), and the United States (New York University), where he became the first accordionist to receive a Fulbright scholarship. Together, they have recorded four albums: Premiére, featuring contemporary violin-accordion works; Orfeum Trio Plays Piazzolla; BŁAŻEWICZ (a Fryderyk Prize nominee, Poland’s equivalent of a Grammy); and IMAGIQUE: A Different History of Music.

In support of wildfire relief, patrons attending this concert are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Maui Food Bank.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $47 for adults and $29.50 for children 12 and under, with a 10% discount for MACC members. All ticket sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is closed for in-person sales but is available for inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.