Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Dec. 16, 2019  
There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Hawaii:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Kwame Remy Michael - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 40%
 Matthew Pedersen - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 21%
 Kevin Pease - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Diamond Head Theatre 18%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Eyre-Jordan Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 18%
 Elliot Dimacali - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Diamond Head Theatre 17%
 Ethan Le Phong - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
KATHLEEN STUART - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 60%
 Loretta Ables Sayre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Diamond Head Theatre 40%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Sara Law - COMPANY - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 19%
 ALEXANDRIA ZINOV - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre 18%
 Bailey Barnes - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre 12%

Best Musical (non-professional)
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre 24%
 ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 24%
 THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 19%

Best Play (non-professional)
CHILDREN OF EDEN - Paliku Theatre 24%
 SHIPMENT DAY - Manoa Valley Theatre 23%
 HOLIDAY INN - Diamond Head Theater 19%

Theater of the Year
Manoa Valley Theater 35%
 Diamond Head Theatre 17%
 Diamond Head Theater 16%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

