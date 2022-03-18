Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Diamond Head Theatre

The show opens on April 1 and will continue April 17 with the extension of two more shows on April 23 and 24.

Mar. 18, 2022  

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre presents the 1970s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. The show opens on April 1 and will continue April 17 with the extension of two more shows on April 23 and 24.

The Olivier Award-winning show is set during the final weeks of Jesus Christ's life as told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The star-studded cast at Diamond Head Theatre includes equity guest artist Aleks Pevec as Jesus Christ. The show is directed and choreographed by John Rampage with music directed by Roslyn Catracchia.

The rock opera of the biblical tale of Jesus Christ Superstar draws from a variety of genres including rock, gospel and funk. Theatre lovers will take a deep dive into the past with well-known numbers such as "Superstar" and "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

In 1970, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber released the show album. It became a hit with its music topping the U.S. Billboard charts. By 1983, the album sold over 7 million copies worldwide. Last year marked the musical's 50th anniversary.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.



