Howie Mandell Comes to Maui This Month
The event is on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 pm.
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents comedian Howie Mandel on stage in Castle Theater Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 pm. This Howie Mandel Live! show is only on Maui and only at the MACC. Opening the show will be Maui's own Kathy Collins. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members first Saturday, December 10 and to the general public Tuesday, December 13.
Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC's flagship series America's Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC's Deal or No Deal where he served as executive producer and host and Nat Geo Wild's Animals Doing Things where he co-hosted with his son Alex.
Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show. Mandel's versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning St. Elsewhere, to the international animated children's series Bobby's World, Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Tickets for Howie Mandel are $39, $49, $69, $89, and a limited number of $129 premium seats plus applicable fees. MACC member discounts are available. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.
All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org). The show includes adult content.
