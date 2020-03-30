Honolulu Theatre for Youth Premieres THE HI WAY Tomorrow

Honolulu Theatre for Youth premieres Episode 1 of The HI Way- "bringing theatre to your home." The HI Way will bring the magic of HTY's educational stage performances and the resident ensemble's creative energy into a digital format for viewing at home on any device.

The program will be broadcast on Hawaii News Now TV stations (KHNL, KGMB & K5) and will be available online at HTYWEB.org, HTY's YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.

"HTY is excited to share the first episode of The HI Way with our community. It features four original songs, puppets, some wonderful local humor and the talented HTY performers and creators that young people across Hawaii usually see performing at our theatre and in their schools. We are exceptionally honored to be able to bring this work, that is of and for our community, to Hawaii families at this time."-Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

The first 30 minute episode of The HI Way, titled "Contact," will begin airing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The episode features humorous sketches and songs about what families everywhere are experiencing right now.

The program will be broadcast locally on K5 on Tuesday, 3/31 at 7pm and on Thursday, 4/2 at 7:30pm. On KHNL (NBC): 4/4 Sat at 12:00pm, 4/5 Sun at 12:30pm, 4/5 Sun at 4pm, 4/19 Sun at 4pm, and on KGMB (CBS): 4/5 Sun at 12:00pm.

The company has also launched an interactive digital classroom so young people can collaborate, converse, and create with the artists. Last week's Classroom featured resident artist, Sean Choo, creating a song with students. Over 50 students wrote and shared lyrics for their original song titled, "Don't Touch Your Face."

Filming for The HI Way's 2nd episode, "I'm So Bored," is almost wrapped. During the process of creating episode 2, the company faced the challenging task of collaborating and filming from the safety of their homes. The third episode, "Fear" is already in development. The company plans to release a new episode every week.

Join our Honolulu Theatre for Youth YouTube Channel, follow us on Facebook, or go online to www.htyweb.org to watch our new digital content as soon as it is released.





