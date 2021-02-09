Honolulu Theater for Youth Announces Drama Education Online

Honolulu Theater for Youth has announced Drama Education Online! The HTY Drama Education staff offer a variety of simple, engaging games and activities for parents and their children, for kids to explore together and for anyone to play through video chats! Have fun keeping your imagination in play.

Check out the activities below and learn more at https://www.htyweb.org/drama-education-online/.

A Play in Five Fun Steps

Ms. Lily and Mr. Jonathan demonstrate simple and enjoyable steps you can take to quickly, creatively and captivatingly imagine a story and then turn it into your own play. IMAGINE. MOVE. EXPRESS. STAGE. PERFORM.

Drama Games with Ms. Lily and Olive

Simple, fun and quick drama games to play with families or friends. Try one. Try many. Repeat them all and then find ways to make them your own!

Story-making and Storytelling with Ms. Lily and Olive

Simple ways that parents and children can create and play with stories together.

Object Story Making with Ms. Lily

Ms. Lily demonstrates how you can take a few objects from around your house and create an imaginative and playful story.

Puppet Making with Ms. Clara

Create along with Ms. Clara as she shows how to construct a variety of easy-to-make puppets and then perform enjoyable little stories that feature the puppets. Flip Puppets. Juice box Puppets. Googly-eyed Puppets. Become a one-person performance wonder!

Vocabulary Words in Motion with Mr. Jonathan

Play with new words. Play with known words. Play with amazing, funny, crazy, serious, incredible words of any kind. Put words into motion for a joyful learning experience.

Ensemble Drama Games with Ms. Rachael and friends

Engaging and enjoyable drama games to play with families or friends. Discover many ways to play them and make them your own!