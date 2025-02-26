Hawaii Spring Preview Theatre Roundup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be sure to catch these upcoming shows from across the state, opening between now and May 2025!

Hawai’i Island

Escape to Margaritaville

Aloha Theatre

February 28-March 2

“Escape to Margaritaville, the hit musical inspired by the iconic songs of Jimmy Buffett, takes you on a sun-soaked, heartwarming adventure. Set in a tropical paradise, this feel-good production blends Buffett’s chart-topping hits, like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano,” and, of course, “Margaritaville,” with a captivating love story full of laughter, romance, and unforgettable characters.”

Maui

Aloha Kaua

‘Iao Theater

March 8-9

“The brief period of rule known as ‘Time of Kaomi’ covering King Kamehameha III and his ‘joint king’…Kauikeaouli made Kaomi his Mo'iku'i (joint king). Ku'i also implies marriage, underscoring the deep love they had for each other. Outraged, Christian chiefs (Kaikio'ewa and Kina'u among them) tried to stop the young Kauikeaouli. Some resorted to violence, turning their anger on Kaomi and demonizing him for leading the king down what they believed was a dangerous path. The ‘Time of Kaomi’ was almost erased from history.”

Little Shop of Horrors

March 14-April 6

ProArts Playhouse

“A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.”

O’ahu

RENT

Kennedy Theatre @ UH Mānoa

February 28-March 9

"Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock opera, RENT delves into timeless themes of love, loss, and friendship, resonating deeply across generations. New Assistant Professor of Acting Joshua “Baba” Tavares’ unique interpretation of this iconic musical draws profound parallels to our contemporary reality. While rooted in the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, RENT‘s narrative transcends time, addressing pressing issues of today. Amidst the aftermath of the global pandemic and the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, we confront similar struggles depicted in the musical: the escalating cost of living, homelessness, displacement, mental health crises, and substance abuse. Through the eyes of our talented young artists, RENT offers a compelling exploration of self-discovery amidst adversity. At its heart, this story poses a poignant question: how do we measure our lives?"

Grease

Diamond Head Theatre

March 14-April 12

“With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-socked, gum-snapping glory. Join star-crossed Sandy, Danny, Kenickie, and Rizzo for a night of nostalgic fun that will have you hand-jiving in your seat at one of the world’s most popular musicals.”

Parade

Mānoa Valley Theatre

March 20-April 6

“Poignant and powerful. Experience the gripping true story of the infamous Leo Frank trial as a community grapples with the aftermath of a tragic crime in this Tony Award-winning musical. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.”

My Name is Asher Lev

The Actors Group @ Brad Powell Theatre

March 21-April 6

“The story of the coming of age and vocation of a Hasidic Jewish painter. Ascher is a child and his artistic interests and talents have already began to elicit the admiration, confusion, and concern of his parents.”

The Magic of Polly Amnesia

Kumu Kahua Theatre

March 27-April 27

“Polly Amnesia — orphan, magician, punk — takes the stage for her one-woman magic show. Throughout her act, she attempts to sort hope from delusion, dreams from bullshit and true magic from trickery as she recounts her quixotic quest to solve the mystery of her own identity and the family that abandoned her. But in tonight’s performance, something is going terribly wrong…”

