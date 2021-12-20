Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; A SHOT RANG OUT BY MICHAEL HAGINS At Hawaii Pacific University Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Hawaii:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dwayne Sakaguchi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 65%

Rebecca Mahar and Tony Pisculli - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 35%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Höyhty√§ - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 41%

Christine Lamborn - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 26%

Isabella Dixon, Maile Speetjens, Hannah Schauer Galli - REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 8%

Jennifer Hart and Trudy Hodnefield - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 8%

Isabella Dixon - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 7%

Carlynn Wolfe - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 4%

Carlynn Wolfe - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Isabella Dixon - REMOTELY KYOGEN - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Ng - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 52%

Linda Johnson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 27%

Taj Gutierrez - SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 21%

Best Direction Of A Play

Christine Chang, Catherine Anne Restivo - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 55%

Lurana Donnels O'Malley - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 17%

Rob Duval - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 15%

Tony Pisculli - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 7%

Shigeyama Sennoj≈ç III, Julie A. Iezzi, maggie Ivanova, Jane Traynor - REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Lanaly Cabalo - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 41%

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - UHM Kennedy Theatre 31%

Alex Munro - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 15%

Lurana Donnels O'Malley - FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I - UHM Kennedy Theatre 8%

Shigeyama Sennoj≈ç III & Julie Iezzi - REMOTELY KYOGEN - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Harry Wong III - UNITITLED TMT PROJECT - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Jason Kanda - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

R Kevin Garcia Doyle - ALOHA ATTIRE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Brodie Kinder - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 75%

Veronica Vera - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 25%

Best Performer In A Play

Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 49%

Lilinoe Field-Perkins - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 12%

Susan Hawes - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - anoa Valley Theatre 10%

Twan Matthews - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 10%

Aiko Chinen - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - TAG The Actors Group 7%

Jhem-Georlyn Felipe - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 7%

Eden Lee Murray - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 2%

Lisa Konove - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - TAG The Actors Group 2%

Kathryn Mariko Lee - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 1%

Kelsey Baehrens - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 30%

Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 26%

Taylor Bogan - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 16%

Twan Matthews - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 10%

Lilinoe Field-Perkins - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 7%

Jhem-Georlyn Felipe - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 5%

Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Robert Torigoe - REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 2%

Samantha Fukushima - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Catherine Anne Restivo - REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 0

Jonathan Reyn - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 0

Julia Avilla LoPresti - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 0

Paç'ai Lincoln - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 0

Sharon Garcia Doyle - ALOHA ATTIRE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 0

Best Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 56%

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 32%

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 63%

SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 37%

Best Streaming Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 55%

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 20%

REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 11%

#HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 6%

ALOHA ATTIRE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 6%

UNTITLED TMT PROJECT - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 36%

Emily Steward - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 32%

Kahana Ho - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 12%

Rebecca Mahar - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 9%

Aoife O'Connor - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 5%

Ryan Michelle Haywood - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Christine Chang - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 55%

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 28%

Emily Steward - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 17%