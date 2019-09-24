Celebration Of Life For Terence Knapp Announced, October 19

Emeritus UHM Theatre Professor and "Hawai'i's World Class Actor" Terence Richard Knapp loved his life, his family, his students, his friends, the theatre and its audiences.

On October 19, 2019 at UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre, from 5:30-7:30 pm they will return their admiration for Knapp, sharing remembrances and song from across the broad spectrum of his life.

The program begins on the main stage at Kennedy Theatre at 5:30 pm followed at 6:30 pm with High Tea and "talk story" on the Lanai. The doors open at 5 pm.

All are welcome to attend.

Student scholarship contributions in Knapp's memory may be made to The Friends of Kennedy Theatre Endowment Fund at the Celebration or online at) https://giving.uhfoundation.org/ (FKT fund #20553803

Biographical information about Professor Knapp: http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/tknapp/





