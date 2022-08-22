The Real Thing Blues Band Comes to Caffè Marcelletti Next Month

THE REAL THING BLUES BAND comes to Caffè Marcelletti Trimiklini on Thursday 22 September 8pm.

Reservations essential: Tel: 97898997 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/realthing

Food & Accommodation: Caffè Marcelletti is open from 6.30am - 9pm every day. Tel: 97898997. John's Restaurant, right next door, is open 9am - 11pm every day, offering traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. Tel: 25432212. There is ample accommodation in the surrounding area, including The New Okella Hotel Saittas. Tel: 99656127. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Information: Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus, @JRTrimiklini, @newokellainn.

The Real Thing Blues Band is one of the most authentic, organic and raw sounding blues bands on the island. Andrey Stareyshinski (guitar, vocals), Nikolay Gergov (bass) and Ruslan Dobrikov (drums) play the blues with the classical line-up: guitar, bass and drums. The band members are professional musicians able to play any style of music but the blues and classic rock are their passion. Simply classic guitar blues.

Caffè Marcelletti combines a modern city coffee lounge vibe with the rustic atmosphere of the countryside setting, plus stunning views, making it probably the coolest and prettiest café in the mountains. The efficient, helpful staff, provide a wide range of coffees, soft drinks, pastries and ice creams plus a menu of tasty hot food. On music nights the menu is enlarged with a full drinks service of wines, beers and spirits. It is open from 6.30am - 9pm every day. Tel: 97898997.

John's Restaurant, right next door to Caffè Marcelletti, is open 9am - 1pm every day, offering large selection of traditional Cyprus taverna cuisine and international dishes. There is a choice of garden tables at the front, ample inside space and the rear balcony with spectacular mountain and valley views. Booking advised: Tel: 25432212.

ACCOMMODATION

The New Okella Hotel Saittas is about 3Km north of Trimiklini and about 2Km from the Green Valley Waterfalls. The air-conditioned rooms have complimentary Wi-Fi, sound-proofed windows, hair dryers and towels. Continental breakfast is offered in the restaurant and there is a lounge bar, billiards table, sauna, sun terrace, free private car park and garden. Tel: 99656127. Facebook: @newokellainn. www.okella.mycyprushotels.com/en/

The Old Olive Mill Dhoros is a lovely and unique old stone house in a secluded spot at the end of a road, in the quiet farming village of Dhoros, nestled on the southern slopes of the Troodos Mountains, about 6Km south of Trimiklini. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests. Tel: 25434043. Facebook: @TheOldOliveMillDhorosCyprus.



The River House Trimiklini is a modern, stone-faced holiday home located in a quiet area of the village. It features 3 bedrooms, TV, DVD player, free WiFi, barbecue, fireplace, table tennis and free bicycles. Tel: 99628772. Facebook: @TheRiverHouseCyprus.

Trimiklini is a picturesque village, surrounded by green orchards, located approximately 27 kilometres northwest of Limassol in the largest valley in Cyprus, at an average altitude of 570M. The village is bordered on the south by Lania, on the west by Silikou and Kouka, on the north by Moniatis, on the northeast by Pelendri and on the east by Agios Mamas. Trimiklini is famous for its double bridge; the only one in Cyprus. Local residents grow grapes and fruit trees, including nectarines, peaches, plums and pears here. They have also long been engaged in the production of zivania and wine. Part of the cultural heritage of the village is the building of the primary school, which opened its doors in 1926. Then, it had an enrolment of 49 students. Now it's community property, restored by the municipal council. Currently, 11 children from the community attend the new district school. The Green Valley waterfall is worth the walk along a narrow path, hidden in the shade of century-old trees. There are several outdoor cafes and restaurants, a fruit market, where you can buy freshly picked fruit and vegetables, and small shops with sweets, including excellent mountain honey, plus two interesting churches dedicated to the Virgin of Mercy.



Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos.