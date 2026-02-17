The Programme The Greek National Opera Tours Greece Continues into 2026

🎭 NEW! Greece Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Greece & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Since July 2025, when its large-scale tour programme across Greece was launched, the Greek National Opera (GNO) has travelled to the Peloponnese, Macedonia, Epirus, Crete, Thessaly, Thrace, and the Cyclades, presenting a wide range of opera, music theatre, dance, and music performances, along with a series of learning and participation programmes. More than 50,000 audience members, including students, have attended the GNO's performances and educational projects to date during its tour of Greece. The programme The Greek National Opera Tours Greece is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera’s artistic outreach.

The Greek National Opera aims to expand its artistic activities throughout Greece, thereby reaffirming its national character as an entity supervised by the Hellenic Ministry of Culture, which has consistently funded it. From July 2025 to this day, the GNO has travelled to a large number of destinations including Ierapetra, Rethymno, Chania, Kalamata, Kozani, Paros, Naxos, Syros, Lefkada, Nafplio, Sparti, Astros, Tripoli, Xylokastro, Pylos, Ancient Olympia, Ioannina, Komotini, Chios, Kiato, Trikala, Larissa, Volos, Giannitsa, Veria, Serres, Kavala, Thessaloniki, Thebes, and Patra.

Opera and music theatre performances such as I Want to See the Pope!, Karagiozis as Rigoletto, Silence! The King is Listening, and Isadora Duck; dance performances like Future Cargo, Epilogue, and Return of the Summer; as well as educational programmes such as Opera in 3 School Grades, 3rd Bell Opera, Dad… Shall We Dance?, Musical Narrations, Pocket Opera and Ballet, and Opera Box have been successfully showcased, creating opportunities for the wider public across all regions in Greece to become acquainted with the Greek National Opera’s diverse artistic, educational, and participatory work.

It is also noted that the GNO has signed memorandums of cooperation with the Municipalities of Rethymno, Chania, Sitia, Ierapetra, Anogeia, Ioannina, Kalamata, Tripoli, Sikyοna, Trikala, Larissa, Volos, Kozani, Pella, Veria, Serres, Kavala, Komotini, Lefkada, and Paros, with the goal of implementing a series of artistic events, as part of the programme The Greek National Opera Tours Greece.

The tour programme is set to continue over the coming months until July 2026, gaining even more momentum and expanding its outreach even further.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s coming next:

– The Athlete’s Symphony, an original music theatre performance that initiates a dialogue between music and sports, created by Alexandros Mouzas, will travel to Crete (Chania, Rethymno, Ierapetra, Sitia, Agios Nikolaos), Eastern Macedonia – Thrace (Drama, Doxato, Komotini, Kavala, Chrysoupoli, Eleftheroupoli), and Epirus (Ioannina, Konitsa, Arta, Preveza) from March to May 2026.

– Grand Tour of Crete, to Chania, Rethymno, Anogeia, Ierapetra, and Siteia, during the coming May, featuring concerts, music theatre performances, and documentary screenings.

– Cine-Pastiche, a mixed spectacle that engages the art of cinema in a dialogue with the art of opera, is set to tour 12 destinations across Greece in July.

– The educational programmes Opera in 3 School Grades, Dad… Shall We Dance?, Musical Narrations, Pocket Opera and Ballet, and Rigoletto will visit Paros, Tinos, Syros, Alexandroupoli, Orestiada, Didymoteicho, Soufli, Rethymno, Serres, and Anogeia in the coming months.

Admission to all events and performances held as part of The Greek National Opera Tours Greece programme will be free for the public.