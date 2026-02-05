Katherine Petrou to Perform Jazz and Musical Theatre Program at Technopolis 20

🎭 NEW! Greece Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Greece & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz singer Katherine Petrou will perform at Technopolis 20, joined by guitarist Alexis Kasinos and bassist Rodrigo Caceres. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m.

The program will include jazz standards and musical theatre selections, with songs such as “My Favourite Things” from The Sound of Music and “On the Street Where You Live,” alongside contemporary material by artists including Olivia Dean. The trio’s performance brings together jazz repertoire and modern influences in an intimate concert setting.

Admission is €15. Tickets are available online through the Technopolis 20 website. Additional information is available by phone at 70002420.