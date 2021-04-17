Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIVER is Streaming Now From the Greek National Opera

The production is directed by The Boy (aka Alexandros Voulgaris).

Apr. 17, 2021  
The music theatre production LIVER, an international co-production of the GNO Alternative Stage with the distinguished Belgian contemporary music ensemble Ictus, comes to GNO TV from 9 April to 31 December 2021.

It is an unusual love story, to a libretto by author and award-winning scriptwriter Efthymis Filippou, directed by Angeliki Papoulia and Christos Passalis, two of the most acclaimed creators of their generation, and with the participation of an international team of artists.

The cinematic adaptation of LIVER is presented through the special directorial gaze of The Boy (aka Alexandros Voulgaris).

The production LIVER was filmed at the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC on 4 & 5 December 2020. Greek and English subtitles available.

Learn more and tune in at https://tv.nationalopera.gr/en/mousiko-theatro/liver/.


