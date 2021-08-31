Jonas Kaufmann Will Appear at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus

The Greek National Opera presents a superb world-class artistic event. The "king of tenors", the opera super star, the fascinating performer with the unique voice and unparalleled stage presence comes for the first time -at the absolute peak of his career- for a unique recital at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, thanks to the sponsorship of ROLEX.

On Monday 13 September 2021, the Greek audience will welcome the celebrated and much sought-after German tenor Jonas Kaufmann. Any superlatives to describe him and all raving reviews about him are constantly proven right when he takes the stage. In his Odeon of Herodes Atticus debut Kaufmann will perform arias by Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Georges Bizet, Pietro Mascagni, Jules Massenet, and Umberto Giordano, with the Orchestra of the Greek National Opera under the baton of Jochen Rieder.

He has been on the front lines of opera news for over twenty years. Every one of his performances is a huge event, not only within the closed opera circle, but also for the wider music audience; every debut he makes mobilises thousands of his friends who travel to see him, every new performance he gives becomes an object of study, every one of his albums becomes a best seller, and the tickets to the performances he stars in are sold out in just a few hours. Jonas Kaufmann is a phenomenal singer, who has proven his unique value and timelessness over the course of time.

His career started taking off in the late '90s and already in 2006 with his New York Metropolitan Opera debut as Alfredo in La traviata he was singled out by both audiences and critics as "the new king of tenors" and has been hailed as the absolute opera star.

Thanks to the unique range and distinctive qualities of his voice and his very careful choices, Kaufmann has mastered a very wide repertoire and has given riveting performances of the most important roles of the French, Italian, and German operatic repertoires. At the same time he has lent a new dimension to the stage presence of taxing operatic roles, making his interpretations a benchmark for the modern-day art of opera.

His numerous awards, the successful productions he has starred in, his exceptional recitals across the world, his recordings and DVDs have made his art accessible even to the most remote audiences. But the experience of viewing and listening to this great artist live remains unsurpassable.

The performance takes place 13 September.

Book your tickets at:

- ticketservices.gr/en/

- GNO Box Office at the SNFCC (+30 2130885700, daily 09.00-21.00)

- Athens Festival Box Offices (http://aefestival.gr/plirofories-eisitirion/)

- Public Stores