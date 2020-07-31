Health Crisis Further Puts Greek Theater Industry in Trouble

The pandemic is putting the already-struggling Greek theater industry in deeper trouble, the New York Times reports.

On March 12, the government closed all theaters, and open-air theaters were allowed to reopen beginning on July 1, at half capacity. However, it has yet to be decided how and when indoor venues will be allowed to reopen.

Greek theaters were struggling even before the pandemic, due to the government cutting arts spending for years. Greece began to emerge from its financial crisis in 2018, but shortly after, the pandemic came along.

Even with a fall reopening, social distancing measures would result in reduced ticket sales for the theaters, and state subsidies can not keep most organizations going on their own.

"No one knows what will happen yet," said Nicholas Yatromanolakis, the general secretary of the Greek Culture Ministry. "We have to roll with the punches."

Read more on the New York Times.

