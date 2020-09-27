Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Greek National Opera Presents Online Festival COUNTERPOINTS

Article Pixel

The Festival’s videos will be streamed online from 27 September to 31 October 2020.

Sep. 27, 2020  

The Greek National Opera presents its 2nd Online Festival titled "Counterpoints". The festival is curated by Giorgos Koumendakis and sheds light upon the relationship between Greek art music and architecture.

The Festival's videos will be streamed online from 27 September to 31 October 2020 and will remain available to the public for 30 days after their premiere. The Festival is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera's artistic outreach.

For more information, visit nationalopera.gr.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • Orfeh, Andy Karl, Keala Settle, and LaChanze Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!