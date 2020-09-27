Greek National Opera Presents Online Festival COUNTERPOINTS

The Festival’s videos will be streamed online from 27 September to 31 October 2020.

The Greek National Opera presents its 2nd Online Festival titled "Counterpoints". The festival is curated by Giorgos Koumendakis and sheds light upon the relationship between Greek art music and architecture.

The Festival's videos will be streamed online from 27 September to 31 October 2020 and will remain available to the public for 30 days after their premiere. The Festival is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera's artistic outreach.

