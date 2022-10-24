ALEXANDROS TSANGARIDES Will Perform in Concert at Linós Ineia Next Month

Alexandros Tsangarides (piano, vocal) delivers a stunning performance featuring groovy covers of top songs sung at the piano. He is influenced mainly by modern swing and jazz covers, known and unknown melodies, from both the Greek and foreign repertoire, starting from the 1940s till today. With his own special sound, Alex keeps presenting different approaches on well-known music pieces, giving the audience an alternative take on some already well-known and loved melodies. He aims to mix the jazz vibe with songs that already out there and make them popular again, in a whole different way. Tsangarides will rock Ineia with his very surprising and different approaches to well-known music pieces. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

o Linós is open from 9am Saturday to Monday (reservations only), offering Vegan for all food lovers. There's no use in denying it - we care about you and what you eat. That's why we're not just serving food that tastes good; we're serving food that's good for you, inside and out. Founded in October, 2021 and situated in the heart of Ineia, we're here to be your one-true-source of healthy and delicious foods. Check out our rotating choices of authentic Cypriot dishes served in the format of meze with the absolute best in fruits and veggies. Reservations essential. Tel: 96207351.

To Archontiko Tis Elenis, Ineia - For fish and meat-eaters, try the fresh homemade traditional meals, including great potato chips and sheftalia. Family owned and run. See Google maps for reviews! Reservations essential. Tel: 99876807.

Accommodation is available in Ineia and nearby Droushia. Droushia Heights Hotel is a boutique landscape hotel with a small spa and gym. Tel: 26332200. www.droushiaheights.com. Palates Droushia Village Hotel is a family run hotel with a choice of mountain and sea views with a quiet quality atmosphere in a natural setting. Tel: 99374165. Ktima 1937 Kannides is a traditional house that has been tastefully renovated and converted into a complex of five cosy apartments in Droushia. Tel: 99143495. www.kannides.com. Sappho Manor House offers traditional Apartments for rent, located in the centre of Droushia. Tel: 95102732.

Ineia is located in the Paphos region between Paphos and Polis. This picturesque village sits on the mountainous area of Laona at an altitude of 625M and affords stunning views across the Akamas Peninsula. Just 30Km north of Paphos, Ineia can be reached by following either the B7 route and then the E711, or taking the E709 and then the F708. The village originally takes its name from the word 'ino s' - which was the word used by the Ancient Greeks for 'wine' - whilst its old-fashioned signs introduce it as 'Oinia', with the spelling of the village gradually changed to its current form over time. Nestled among vineyards, Ineia is one of the wine-grape growers of the area, and is included along the Laona-Akamas wine route. The village is also famous for its traditional handicraft of basket weaving, which is still practiced in the original way. The baskets and other woven items are exhibited in a museum, whilst the breath-taking beauty of the area in general makes it popular for walks and photography, and is an inspiration for many artists.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now venture into the hills of Paphos district for our first event in Ineia.