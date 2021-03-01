Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nicole Braunger to Remain Opera Director at Staatstheater Karlsruhe Until 2024

"I am pleased that the theater management has agreed to my wish to stay at this house," said Braunger.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Nicole Braunger, the first woman opera director at Staatstheater Karlsruhe, will remain with the theater for three more years, until the summer of 2024.

"I am pleased that the theater management has agreed to my wish to stay at this house," said Braunger in a tweet. "For me it is an affair of the heart to stay at this house."

Nicole Braunger, born in Mödling, studied solo singing at the Vienna Conservatory and the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. After graduating, she was engaged as a soprano in the ensemble of the Mecklenburg State Theater in Schwerin from 2006 to 2010. Then she was an artist agent at Claudia Dickie -Artists Management in Baden.

Beginning in 2017, she worked as Head of Directors Division at ARSIS - Artist Management in Vienna and represents directors such as Harry Kupfer, Kirill Serebrennikov, Lydia Steier and Keith Warner. The agency is one of the world's leading and also arranges singers such as Anette Dasch, Anja Kampe, Claudia Mahnke, Michaela Schuster, Nikolai Schukoff, Terry Wey, Wolfgang Koch or Falk Struckmann, and conductors such as Betrand De Billy, Philippe Jordan, Kirill Petrenko or Simone Young.


