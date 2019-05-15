BWW Previews: From Broadway to Germany/Austria! Which Shows Might Be a Perfect Fit for the German Speaking Market?

Traveling to the most beautiful cities in Germany and Austria is always a good idea. There are many things to do, cultural highlights, historical places, great food and adorable people everywhere. Not to forget, the german speaking musical cosmos. Some of the shows are homemade, like ELISABETH, TANZ DER VAMPIRE (not the rotten Broadway version), I AM FROM AUSTRIA or MOZART ( all of them from the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien) and some are transferred from the Great White Way. Translating a show into the german language means a lot of work to keep the magic of the production as close to the original as possible.

Some shows should better stay where they are, sometimes a translation might ruin the heart and meaning. It's been a while, since RENT had it's german Opening Night and it was a night to remember. A stellar cast was ready to present Jonathan Larsons masterpiece. Great voices can do a lot but if the lyrics make no sense at all, it is hard to tell a story. RENT got lost in translation.

Times have changed, a handful of artists doing some great work in translating shows.

What's next for audiences in the german speaking area? If you take a look on Broadways hot selling shows, there is one show, you can't skip. HAMILTON, Lin-Manuel Mirandas revolutionary masterpiece. A game changer on the market. The plot is well constructed, the lyrics ensnare the music. An important story, a piece of history, something relevant for US-citiziens. Stage Entertainment is bringing the hit to Germany in 2020.

Some might say, it is impossible to translate this blockbuster into the german language. Others complain that the story is "to American" and not really important for german speaking audiences. Maybe it is a great idea to give it a try! You can find a HAMILTON german mash up on youtube. Laura Friedrich Tejero proofed that it is more than just possible, to translate it into german. HAMILTON might be a great spectacle, even in german.

Another one record breaking show is COME FROM AWAY. The story about the plane people stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11 is the show we alle need to see. 100 minutes filled with energy and emotions, 100 minutes you can't miss. COME FROM AWAY might be the Les Miserables of our time. It should be brought to people all over the world because we all come from somewhere, we all come from away.

WAITRESS by Sarah Bareilles is quiet more difficult. Strong female characters in a sweet and cheesy show. Maybe to cheesy, to much of everything. To much drama, to much sugar, butter, flour......!

Talking about to much, we have to talk about Disney. FROZEN is coming to the West End and maybe to Germany as well. Do we really need another one Disney show or might it be better to create something new with all the talent we have in Germany and Austria. It is up to you to decide.

Some might fit better and some should better not be touched. Let's see, what we are going to witness in the next few seasons. Somebody should call Pasek and Paul, because DEAR EVAN HANSEN also want to visit the most livable city in the world.





