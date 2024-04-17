Sandra Hüller Will Lead I WANT ABSOLUTE BEAUTY in Berlin, From Ivo van Hove and PJ Harvey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandra Hüller will lead a production of I Want Absolute Beauty in Berlin, conceived and directed by Ivo van Hove, this August. The production will feature songs by the legendary singer-songwriter PJ Harvey. Performances run 16 - 30 August 2024.

Sandra Hüller (Oscar nominee for Anatomy of a Fall) sings and acts the leading role, embarking on an epic journey through extreme emotional and mental landscapes.

She is joined by dancers, including some from the Ballet national de Marseille, directed by the revolutionary artistic collective (LA)HORDE, Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer and Arthur Harel who also co-choreographed Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

We follow the protagonist’s attempts to become her true self, defying the roles and expectations society has for her. She reinvents herself in every encounter, every relationship and every city. With I Want Absolute Beauty Ivo van Hove opens Ruhrtriennale 2024. This emphatic music theatre production with chosen songs by alternative rock star PJ Harvey shows how we can overcome obstacles, grow from them and finally accept that we can only take life as it comes. And that can feel really good!

Produced by Ruhrtriennale in partnership with Ballet national de Marseille direction (LA)HORDE.