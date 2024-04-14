Review: ROCK OF AGES at Stadthalle Wien

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back to the 80s and into the legendary Bourbon Room at the famous Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. That's where small-town girl Sherrie (Julia Taschler) meets City Boy Drew (Felix Freund), a start into a complicated romance. But that's not the only disaster coming around the corner; the city's mayor sold the strip to wealthy business people from Switzerland, who want a facelift and are trying to close the Rock Club for good.

The famous band Arsenal had just announced their breakup, so Dennis Dupree (Frank Winkels) and the God of Sound and Narrator of the show, Lonny Barnett (amazingly funny Timothy Roller), came up with the idea of hosting the band's last gig at his club to earn tons of money and save the Bourbon Room.

The cast of ROCK OF AGES @Nico Moser



That's where everything gets upside down because Stacey Jaxx (Sascha Di Capri), Enfant Terrible and Arsenal's Lead Singer, is having "his" moments, and they are many. A topless, fresh-out-of-the-gym rockstar with all of its typical air and graces.

A rocking, scruffy homage to the good old days of Glam-Rock and "don't care- mullet hair," filled with numerous rock anthems like Here I Go Again, "The Final Countdown, "Can't Fight This Feeling," and many more, is rocking at Vienna's Stadthalle for a strictly limited run.

The show, well known for breaking the fourth wall on purpose multiple times (if you are not familiar with the term, click here to get educated), energized Broadway and many other cities worldwide before finding its way to the Silver Screen with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Russel Brand, and Tom Cruise. It is now hitting the road.

Don't stop believing!

Because the dreams you're coming with may not be the dreams you're leaving with, but hey, they still rock.

The cast of ROCK OF AGES @Nico Moser



Rock it is, indeed. Directed by Alex Balga (an Expert in administering Jukebox-Musicals), the Tour gets you out of your seat because it rocks musically and comedically. Taking the Genre not too seriously but still honoring its charm, ROCK OF AGES is a declaration of love for Musical theatre.

Tour versions are sometimes not as good as they tend to be. With ROCK OF AGES, you get a top-notch On-the-road production well-crafted by the Director mentioned above, Natalie Holtom (Choreography), Michael Grundner (lighting design), and Sam Madwar (Set Design). It is an old ground rule: if you want a professional show, you must hire professionals; otherwise, your show gets stuck in no man's land.

Welcome back to the 80s in the city of Rock'n Roll for an entertaining night out!