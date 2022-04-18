Theo Von: Return Of The Rat Tour Comes to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW in June

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR 2022 Friday, June 24 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING. Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.