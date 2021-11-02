TheatreZone Will Launch 17th Season With HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

TheatreZone, a Naples-based professional Equity theatre specializing in Broadway musicals, celebrates a full, post-pandemic reopening- as well as its 17th season -in December with its original production, Home for the Holidays. Performances are scheduled for 7:30p.m. on December 10 and 11, and 2:00p.m. matinee performances on December 11 and 12.

"We are thrilled to return to a traditional season of main stage productions and full audiences, beginning with our annual Home for the Holidays," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "We continue to follow the backstage guidelines set forth by the Actors' Equity Association and, at this time, masks will be optional for patrons."

Home for the Holidays is a joyous production with singers and dancers in light-up costumes performing favorite songs, from heart-warming holiday songs to fun and entertaining songs, accompanied by a live professional orchestra. Musical selections include "Sleigh Ride," "Silver Bells," "Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Hey Santa," Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Ugly Christmas Sweater," and more.

The professional cast members include Adolpho Blaire, Gerritt VanderMeer, Michael Ursua, Alex Jorth, Brooke Rosenbluth, Kara Konken, NoÃ«l Konken, Lindsey Walsh, and TheatreZone rising star Kylie Gust.

In January, TheatreZone will present one mainstage production and two concert events.

Well received when TheatreZone staged the production in its fifth season, I Love My Wife (Jan. 13-23, 2022) is an innovative satire of the sexual revolution. Set in the 1970's, this comedic production features musicians on the stage and melded into the play, where they sing, wear nine different costumes and comment on the action, all as kind of a Greek chorus.

"We are happy to bring this production back due to its previous success," says Danni. "The topic sounds racy, but the show is not. It's more about how the couples get to bed than what happens when they get there. I also love that the band are characters in the show and have nine costume changes."

TheatreZone's concert series for the 2021-2022 season, sponsored by FineMark National Bank and Trust, includes the return of the extremely popular Mersey Beatles, who have sold out shows on its stage for the past four seasons, as well as a world premiere and three great new concerts:a??Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited (Jan. 17, 2022); The Feud: Sinatra & Rosselli, Two Guys from Hoboken (Jan. 29, 2022); The Mersey Beatles: Favorites of Naples (Feb. 22, 2022); Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darin (Feb. 24, 2022), and Larry Alexander: Broadway and Back (March 14, 2022).a??a??a??

The first concert, Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited, will be presented at 4:00p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.a?? In September 1981,a??this iconic folk rock duo's free benefit concert drew 500,000 people and became the seventh-largest concert attended to date in U.S. history.a??a??Performed with proceeds benefiting the redevelopment and maintenance of Central Park, the set list for this tribute concert includes such hits as "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "The Boxer," and "Late in the Evening."

On January 29, 2022 at 2:00p.m. and 7:30p.m., TheatreZone will host the world premiere of The Feud: Sinatra & Roselli: Two Guys from Hoboken, The Story and The Music. The Feuda??is based on the 40 plus-year professional and personal relationship between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, both great singers who lived on the same block in Hoboken, N.J. Once Sinatra was hired by Harry James, his career skyrocketed, and he became a legend in motion pictures as well as music. Roselli, on the other hand, was a true saloon singer, working in small nightclubs and beer halls for years until he started to achieve success in his early thirties.a??a??a??

"The world premiere of The Feud is a fascinating story with a unique premise, and it features songs everyone will know and enjoy," says Danni. "It's a memory play by Dennisa??DelleFave, the former road manager for Jimmy Roselli, and it illustrates so many of the different stories and events that he lived through."a??a??

All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees at 2:00 p.m. will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501Â©3, professional equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples.a??Online at: https://theatre.zone/. Follow TheatreZone on Twitter at TheatreZoneFL, on Instagram @Theatre.Zone, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheatreZoneFL/.