TheatreZone Reveals Cast For GHOST: The Musical

TheatreZone has announced the talent for its summer production of Ghost: The Musical, running June 5 through June 15 at the G&L Theatre in North Naples. Based on the 1990 Oscar-winning film, the cast takes on the iconic roles immortalized by Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

The musical is set in New York City featuring a powerful original score by Grammy winner Dave Stewart (Eurythmics). It tells the story of a young couple, Molly, a sculptor and pottery maker, and Sam who's in finance on Wall Street. When Sam is tragically murdered, he becomes trapped as a ghost between this world and the next. With the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic who never expected to communicate with the beyond, Sam fights to expose his murderer and save the woman he loves.

Anthony Nuccio, based in Frederick, Md., stars as Sam Wheat, the finance guy-turned-ghost on a mission from the beyond. A nationally recognized rock musical theatre performer, Nuccio became well-known by millions throughout the U.S. as Drew, the lead character in the 10th anniversary, 10-month national tour of Rock of Ages. Ghost features pop-rock music, Nuccio's forte as a singer. “Sam,” he says, “is a great lesson for people, especially in the high intensity Wall Street culture. It's about spirituality and the perseverance of love.”

﻿ In addition to his role in Rock of Ages, he has been featured in The Last Match, a pro-wrestling rock experience, and in rock operas like Jesus Christ Superstar.

Nuccio is also the writer and singer for the hard rock band Animal Ion and the frontman for the 80s band The Reagan Years. He says his role as Sam in Ghost will remind audiences “to live in the moment and appreciate the people around you, because you never know when it will be too late.”

Kara Konken plays opposite Nuccio as Molly Jensen, the grieving sculptor trying to piece her life back together. Based in Naples, Fla., Konken is making her 17th appearance on TheatreZone's stage with her role in Ghost: The Musical, having previously performed in TheatreZone's productions of Gypsy (Dainty June), 9 to 5 (Doralee), Into the Woods (Cinderella), and Aida (Amneris).

Konken prepped for her role with a six-week pottery class and continues daily vocal warm-ups for her challenging vocal role. She says she is moved by Molly's transition from joy to grief, and her rediscovery of her true self in the face of her grief. A favorite lyric from a song in Ghost lends a hopeful message for Konken, “Because the world keeps turning. And I guess it always will. I can choose to turn around or I can choose to just stand still. Either way, nothing stops another day.”

Jasmine Vizena (Oda Mae Brown) is a well-known Naples performer who has recently returned to Naples from Los Angeles, where she honed her performance craft. She trained at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and boasts credits including Chicago (Velma), Footloose (Rusty), Guys and Dolls (Hot Box Doll), The Importance of Being Ernest (Cecily), and Annie (Star to Be).

She will play Oda Mae Brown, originally performed in the film by Whoopi Goldberg. She also played the Goldberg film role of Dolores in the musical, Sister Act.

Vizena will bring comedic timing to Oda Mae Brown, who she says, “is a con woman with a heart of gold whose real psychic abilities emerge in the story.” Vizena will draw on her own experiences with psychics and mediums in her Ghost role and believes that some people do have an extrasensory gift.

Ghost: The Musical will be directed by Mark Danni with choreography by TheatreZone's Associate Artistic Director Karen Molnar Danni, and musical direction by Charles Fornara.

Ghost: The Musical schedule:

7:30 p.m. June 5 through June 7, and June 12 through June 14.

2 pm. on June 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Tickets are $50, $65 and $85.

TheatreZone presents musical performances in the 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, on the campus of the Community School of Naples.

