TheatreZone Presents GYPSY, March 5-15

TheatreZone, a Naples-based professional Equity theatre celebrating its 15th season of Broadway musicals, will present Gypsy, March 5-15 2020. Performances are scheduled for 7:30p.m. on March 5-8 and 11-15; 2:00 p.m. matinee performances will be presented on March 7-8 and 14-15.

"Due to heightened demand, we are experiencing increased ticket sales for all of our productions so far this season, especially for Gypsy," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director. "Many of our shows have very little availability, some are sold out and some are approaching sellout, so we urge folks not to wait until the last minute to secure their seats."

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her two daughters' success, while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. The character of Louise is based on Gypsy Rose Lee, and the character of June is based on Lee's sister, the actress June Havoc.

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma was Married," "All I Need is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together, Wherever We Go."

Music Directing the production will be Karen (Moore) Yelaney, who was the original "Baby Louise" with Ethel Merman on Broadway. Her talented daughter, Megan Yelaney, who was last seen in TheatreZone's Baby, will play Gypsy Rose Lee.

"Karen Yelaney and I worked together in New York City before I moved to Naples, so it's only natural for us to collaborate on presenting this production in Naples," said Danni.

He continues, "I'm also thrilled to share that TheatreZone fan favorite Becca McCoy (last seen as Princess Puffer in The Mystery of Edwin Drood) will portray the iconic role of 'Madame Rose' in Gypsy."

In addition to Becca McCoy and Megan Yelaney in the roles of Rose and Louise, respectively, the professional cast includes Tom Wallace, Kara Konken, Matthew Sather, Susan Dohan, Stephanie Bishop, Karen Molnar, Bret Poulter, Peter McClung, Luke Danni, Christian Dinsmore, Gianni Gizzi, Wayne Morton, Lauren Tayom, and Sarah Cammarata.

On Monday, March 9, TheatreZone will present "Merman & Me: My Life in the Original Cast of Gypsy," the second in its "Legends & Legacies: Growing up Broadway" series of events. These events highlight TheatreZone's 2019-2020 season productions and feature special guests including the children of Broadway legends and original cast members.

"Merman & Me: My Life in the Original Cast of Gypsy," will be held from 6:00 to 9:30 at a private residence in the Kensington Golf and Country Club. The Chinese-themed event, in honor of Madame Rose's (mother of Gypsy Rose Lee) love of Chinese cuisine, will feature a prize for the best themed attire, as well as an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Special guests will include the production's Music Director Karen (Moore) Yelaney, the original "Baby Louise" with Ethel Merman in Broadway's original production of Gypsy. Yelaney will be in attendance along with her daughter and TheatreZone fan favorite, Megan Yelaney, who plays Louise/Gypsy Rose Lee in the production, along with another TheatreZone fan favorite, Becca McCoy, who portrays Madame Rose. Only 100 tickets are available, priced at $125 per patron.

On Thursday, March 12, TheatreZone's Broadway & Happy Hour cabaret-style event will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. See the talented and personable professional actors "out of character" as cast members from each of TheatreZone's Broadway shows perform their favorite show tunes, sharing stories about the history of the music and their personal connections to the songs.

The March cabaret will include the following members of Gypsy: Becca McCoy, Megan Yelaney, Tom Wallace, Kara Konken, and Wayne Morton. Guests will enjoy wine, prosecco, beer and hors d'oeuvres at a pre-concert reception. Broadway & Happy Hour events are open to the public and held "outside the Zone" at the Moorings Park auditorium, 120 Moorings Park Drive. The April cabaret event will be held on April 23.

Tickets for each event are available at http://www.theatre.zone or by calling the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.





