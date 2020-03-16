Theatre Closures and Cancellations in Southwest Florida

As COVID-19 is spreading in the US and people are urged to stay home and practice social distancing to stop the spread, many theatres in Southwest Florida are closing in an effort to keep their patrons and employees healthy and safe.

If you already have tickets to shows at any of the theatres below, please consider exchanging your ticket for a later performance or simply donating that ticket cost to the theatre. Theatres rely on ticket purchases of patrons, and this is not an easy time for any of them. If you have the means, I also encourage you to donate to theatres you attend and love to help them out in this time.

Below is a list of Southwest Florida theatres closing and the dates (as of now) they plan to reopen on. Will update as information is released/updated.

Alliance for the Arts

Alliance for the Arts has postponed and/or canceled all events in March and April.

Artis-Naples

Artis-Naples has suspended all performances through April 12.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Barbara B. Mann will be closed now through March 31. Some of their events during this time are canceled, and some are postponed. Check out their website to see their plan for each show: https://www.bbmannpah.com

BIG ARTS

BIG ARTS has suspended all performances and has not yet announced a reopening date.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm has suspended all performances currently and plans to reopen April 9.

Center for the Arts Bonita Springs

Center for the Arts Bonita Springs has suspended all performances and events until April 3.

Cultural Park Theater

Cultural Park has suspended all performances and plans to resume them after the week of April 8.

Firehouse Community Theatre

Firehouse Community Theatre has canceled all performances of 'Til Beth Do Us Part.

Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Rep has canceled the remainder of their season, including the remaining performances of Every Brilliant Thing, A Doll's House, Part 2, Ripcord, and their annual PlayLab; their education department is postponing their production of Bat Boy. They have also canceled their upcoming gala but are working on an online event to receive donations. They are creating filmed versions of Every Brilliant Thing and A Doll's House, Part 2, if you already have tickets to one of these shows during this period. Check out their website for more info; will update as these filmed versions are released. https://www.floridarep.org

Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse has suspended all current performances. They are looking into reopening for their scheduled opening of The Lion in Winter on March 26, but they have not made an official announcement yet.

New Phoenix Theatre

New Phoenix Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of The Full Monty as well as their upcoming production of Lips Together, Teeth Apart.

Players Circle Theatre

Players Circle Theatre will continue performances through March 22, after which point they will temporarily suspend productions.

TheatreZone

TheatreZone has suspended all performances through May 18.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The Lab has suspended performances, classes, internships, and workshops until mid-May and is working to reschedule In The Heights and Kehilla.

The Naples Players

The Naples Players has suspended all performances through March 22 and will continue to update patrons on a weekly basis.

The Studio Players

The Studio Players has postponed all performances of The Waverly Gallery.

If you have any other updates or questions regarding theatre closures/cancellations in Southwest Florida, please send me an email at emilyyorgey@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Bryelle Dafeldecker/Florida Repertory Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories