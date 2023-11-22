Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The Symphonia's 2023-2024 'Journey to Discovery' Concert Season Continues With Second Concert 'Flowing Tides'

The concert will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, at 3 p.m. at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK O Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Leads Best Musical!
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in A Photo 4 Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April

The Symphonia's 2023-2024 'Journey to Discovery' Concert Season Continues With Second Concert 'Flowing Tides'

 The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its second concert of its ‘Journey to Discover’ earth and environment themed season with ‘Flowing Tides.’ The concert will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, at 3 p.m. at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School. The performance will feature Laura Jackson as a Guest Conductor and Leo Williams as a Tenor Soloist. 

 

Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada’s Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Laura is known nationally and internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

 

Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. Williams is an avid lover of world travel and speaker of five languages, with years of classical dance training.

 

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person.  Information on subscriptions, flex-subscriptions and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Comes to Florida Rep in December Photo
THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Comes to Florida Rep in December

Florida Repertory Theatre's 26th season continues with “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall. The production runs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre December 12, 2023 through January 14, 2024.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK O Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Coming to Arts Bonita Actors Theatre This Holiday Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Coming to Arts Bonita Actors Theatre This Holiday Season

Step into the timeless tale of 'A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play' at Arts Bonita Actors Theatre. Experience Charles Dickens' classic in a captivating 1940s Christmas Eve radio broadcast. Don't miss this heartwarming production with live music and immersive sound effects.

4
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DONT WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Ap Photo
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April

Kevin James brings his Owls Don't Walk Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on April 5, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Private Lives in Ft. Myers/Naples Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
White Christmas in Ft. Myers/Naples White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing in Ft. Myers/Naples Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing
Music & Arts Community Center (1/18-2/03)
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play) in Ft. Myers/Naples It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers
Music & Arts Community Center (4/18-4/18)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat! in Ft. Myers/Naples Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You