The Symphonia's 2023-2024 'Journey to Discovery' Concert Season Continues With Second Concert 'Flowing Tides'

The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its second concert of its ‘Journey to Discover’ earth and environment themed season with ‘Flowing Tides.’ The concert will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, at 3 p.m. at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School. The performance will feature Laura Jackson as a Guest Conductor and Leo Williams as a Tenor Soloist.

Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada’s Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Laura is known nationally and internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. Williams is an avid lover of world travel and speaker of five languages, with years of classical dance training.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person. Information on subscriptions, flex-subscriptions and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.