The Studio Players Announces Auditions Dates for Season 10

The Studio Players has announced audition dates for season 10! Rehearsals are 3-4 days per week 7pm-9pm at the Golden Gate Community Center.

ART by Yasmina Reza - Directed by John Kirman



April 18 - 7pm

April 19 - Call backs - rehearsals begin May 16

Casting: 3 Men - Age range 40-50 - Show runs July 22-August 7 (11 performances)

Beer for Breakfast - A Comedy by Grennan - Directed by Scott Lilly



May 9 -7pm

May 10 - Call backs - rehearsals begin August 1

Casting: All characters in their 40's to early 50's, and have know each other since college

3 Men, 1 Women - Show runs September 23 - October 3rd (11 performances)

Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz - Directed by Paula Keenan



August 8 - 7pm

August 9 - Call backs - rehearsals begin October 17

Casting: 1 Female 40's. 2 Female's 60's , 1 Male 30-40's, 1 Male 60's.

Show runs November 26 - December 18th (11 performances) Note: no performances on Dec 1, 2, & 3.

Need to Know by Jonathan Caren - Director TBA



October 11 - 7pm

October 12 - Call backs - rehearsals begin December 5

Casting 1 Female -30-40's, 1 Male 30-40's, 1 Male 30-50

Show runs January 20, 2023 - February 5th. (11 performances)

Saving Kitty by Marisa Smith A Comedy - Directed by Brett Marston



January 10 - 7pm

January 11 - Call backs - rehearsals begin January 23

Casting: 1 Female -25-35, 1 Male 25-35, 1 Female 55-65, 1 Male 55-65

Show runs March 10 - March 26, 2023 (11 performances)



January 24 - 7pm

January 25 - Call backs - rehearsals begin March 29

Casting: 1 Female -40-55, 2 Males 40-55 - Should be a believable love triangle.

If you have an interest in auditioning for any of the above shows, please send headshot, resume and any reels if you have them to info@thestudioplayers.org website: www.thestudioplayers.org 239-398-9192