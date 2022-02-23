The Studio Players Announces Auditions Dates for Season 10
Shows include Other Desert Cities, Need to Know, and more.
The Studio Players has announced audition dates for season 10! Rehearsals are 3-4 days per week 7pm-9pm at the Golden Gate Community Center.
ART by Yasmina Reza - Directed by John Kirman
April 18 - 7pm
April 19 - Call backs - rehearsals begin May 16
Casting: 3 Men - Age range 40-50 - Show runs July 22-August 7 (11 performances)
Beer for Breakfast - A Comedy by Grennan - Directed by Scott Lilly
May 9 -7pm
May 10 - Call backs - rehearsals begin August 1
Casting: All characters in their 40's to early 50's, and have know each other since college
3 Men, 1 Women - Show runs September 23 - October 3rd (11 performances)
Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz - Directed by Paula Keenan
August 8 - 7pm
August 9 - Call backs - rehearsals begin October 17
Casting: 1 Female 40's. 2 Female's 60's , 1 Male 30-40's, 1 Male 60's.
Show runs November 26 - December 18th (11 performances) Note: no performances on Dec 1, 2, & 3.
Need to Know by Jonathan Caren - Director TBA
October 11 - 7pm
October 12 - Call backs - rehearsals begin December 5
Casting 1 Female -30-40's, 1 Male 30-40's, 1 Male 30-50
Show runs January 20, 2023 - February 5th. (11 performances)
Saving Kitty by Marisa Smith A Comedy - Directed by Brett Marston
January 10 - 7pm
January 11 - Call backs - rehearsals begin January 23
Casting: 1 Female -25-35, 1 Male 25-35, 1 Female 55-65, 1 Male 55-65
Show runs March 10 - March 26, 2023 (11 performances)
Murder at the Howard Johnson's A Comedy in Two Acts by Ron Clark & Sam Bobrick - Directed by Scott Lilly
January 24 - 7pm
January 25 - Call backs - rehearsals begin March 29
Casting: 1 Female -40-55, 2 Males 40-55 - Should be a believable love triangle.
If you have an interest in auditioning for any of the above shows, please send headshot, resume and any reels if you have them to info@thestudioplayers.org website: www.thestudioplayers.org 239-398-9192