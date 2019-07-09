The Studio Players Announce Cast Of CHURCH & STATE By Jason Odell Williams

Church & State is a fast-paced dramedy about faith, politics, and "The Twitter." Directed by Brett Marston.

It's three days before Charles Whitmore's Senate re-election and he's decided to finally tell the public exactly what's on his mind, no filter. What could possibly go wrong?

Keith Gahagan as Senator Charles Whitmore. Suzanne Sole as Sara Whitmore. Sharon Isern as Alex Klein. And Danny Cancio as Tom/Marshall/Security Guy/News Anchor)

Jason Odell Williams - Playwright - is an Emmy Award nominated writer and producer ("Brain Games") as well as an Ovation Award-nominated playwright. His latest play, Church & State, was produced as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere at The Skylight Theatre in L.A. and JCC CenterStage in Rochester, NY. His play Handle With Care (published by Dramatists Play Service) was a New York Times Critics' Pick and ran for over 100 performances Off-Broadway. The play has been produced 21 times in the last five years in the U.S. and Canada. Other plays: Baltimore in Black & White (the cell theatre); Someone Else (NC Stage); The Science of Guilt (The DR2); Going Offline (Fells Point Corner Theatre); The Jungle Gym (American Globe Theatre). Readings: Primary Stages, The Blank Theatre, The Lark and EST. Jason's first novel, Personal Statement, was optioned for a three-picture deal and he is currently adapting it for the screen with his wife and collaborator Charlotte Cohn.





