The Naples Players Presents Debi Guthery & Dave Gipson Live Online Concert

In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, The Naples Players (TNP) have created the Naples In Residence: Aid for the Arts Live Concert Series.

This Saturday, April 11th, TNP will feature a 60-minute virtual live concert from 7-8 p.m. (EST) entitled "The Best of Broadway" featuring veteran vocalists and stage performers Debi Guthery and Dave Gipson.

The event is free to stream, but a small donation to offset the nearly $500,000 The Naples Players stands to lose in ticket revenue is appreciated. Those interested in watching can tune in on the The Naples Players website at www.NaplesPlayers.org/LIVE or on the TNP Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. Donations can be made directly on The Naples Players website.

The Naples In Residence: Aid for the Arts series was crated to provide residents in Southwest Florida and beyond with access to arts and culture entertainment while the theatre is closed due to COVID-19 concerns.





