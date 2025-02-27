The Naples Players Honors Patty & Jay Baker With Heart of the Arts Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At its recent Front & Center Gala on February 11, 2025, The Naples Players recognized local philanthropists and arts champions Patty & Jay Baker by presenting them with the inaugural Heart of the Arts Award. This new annual accolade was created to honor individuals, businesses, or organizations that demonstrate an exemplary commitment to the transformative power of theatre and the performing arts in our community.

Patty & Jay Baker were chosen as the first recipients of the award due to their longstanding generosity and unwavering support for the arts. Their contributions have not only enriched the local cultural landscape but have also inspired others to invest in the creative spirit of Naples.

“The Bakers have continually supported the arts in our community through their remarkable generosity. They embody the spirit of artistic commitment and community leadership, making them the perfect first honorees for this prestigious award,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director at TNP.

The Heart of the Arts Award will be presented annually to recognize a community leader, business, or organization that goes above and beyond in contributing time, talent, and/or treasure to the performing arts. This inimitable honor serves as a reminder of the significant impact that dedicated support can have on the cultural vitality of our region.

