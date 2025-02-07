The Naples Players Adds Phillip Fazio As Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Naples Players (TNP) is announcing that, after a competitive national search, Bryce Alexander - CEO & Executive Artistic Director - has selected Phillip Fazio to join him in leading the organization as TNP's new Artistic Director.

Alexander joined TNP in 2016 as its Artistic Director, but became the organization's CEO & Executive Artistic Director in 2017 after the retirement of longtime Executive Director John Sorey III. Alexander has been serving as both the artistic leader and executive leader ever since. The organization will once again have a vibrant artistic leader, something Alexander says TNP has been planning for:

"With TNP's incredible growth over the last few years, this is just another step in our plan to go even deeper into serving our patrons and volunteers in unparalleled ways. I am delighted to add another dynamic individual to help lead the organization into its future. We're showing the nation how theatre ought to be done, and Phillip will further protect and enhance the high-quality artistic reputation we have become known for."

"I cannot wait to become a part of the incredible team at The Naples Players this spring," says Fazio, who will work with longtime artistic staff members Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and Charles Fornara. "When I got the chance to visit for my final interview, I was continually impressed by the phenomenal work being done throughout the company. There is a contagious passion for the arts that is shared by the staff and many volunteers who call this wonderful organization home. It is an honor to join one of the nation's leading nonprofit theatres and help them provide exceptional access to the power of theatre in Southwest Florida."

In his new role at TNP, Fazio will lead the implementation of TNP's artistic vision, ensuring alignment with the organization's mission and values. Reporting directly to Alexander, Fazio is tasked with forging even stronger relationships with artists, staff, audiences, and community stakeholders; and will ensure that TNP's productions and programs reflect the highest artistic standards while advancing the organization's goals and growth. While Alexander will continue to oversee all elements of the theater as the CEO & Executive Artistic Director, he will be doing so with the added help of Fazio and his expertise.

Phillip Fazio was the Producing Artistic Director at Duluth Playhouse and an Artist in Residence at The Phoenix Theatre Company. His Off-Broadway directing credits include The Book That I'm Going to Write, By Judy Garland (Jerry Orbach Theater) and Gay Camp (Players Theatre). Favorite directing credits include: Follies, Caroline or Change, August: Osage County, Sunday in the Park with George, Ragtime, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Kinky Boots, Grey Gardens, Proof, and Cabaret. Assistant credits include working on various productions with Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley and Tony Award nominees Susan H. Schulman and Jeff Calhoun. Phillip earned a BFA in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory and a MFA in Directing from Pennsylvania State University.

Having recently completed a $22m renovation of their iconic home on 5th Avenue, the theater is quickly gaining attention for their unique model and in-depth community engagement. It brings an energy that attracted Fazio to the role.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NaplesPlayers.org or call the box office at 239.263.7990.

