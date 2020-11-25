The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs Presents PRESENTS ALL THE KING'S WOMEN

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs is offering a bit of Elvis this holiday season with the heart-warming comedy, All the King's Women by playwright Luigi Jannuzzi, on December 3-6, 2020 at the Center for Performing Arts in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center.

The play follows the lives of 15 women and the effect that Elvis had on them over the course of his career. With sketches centered around Elvis, audiences see the changing times through the years from when Elvis purchased his first guitar to meeting Nixon, Andy Warhol's Factory workers trying to sell Elvis on art, and even meeting a guard of Graceland in the days following the King's passing.

"It's seriously funny stuff! The play also celebrates women's progress over the years as well as the changing times of the country and the world," says the Centers' Theatre Director, Frank Blocker. "Plus, we're giving away a Bradford Exchange commemorative Elvis plate at each performance. So, we're truly serving up Elvis on a platter here," quipped Blocker.

The play premiered at the Way-Off Broadway Theatre and has been a staple of production across the United States ever since. The playwright, Jannuzzi, is well-known for his monologues and short plays, having been a Samuel French finalist more than a dozen times and was a recipient of a Goshen Playwriting Peace Prize. The cast includes: Kim Bradshaw, Patti Caroli, Leeanne Chiaramonte, Shaun Cott, Rose Curreri, Brianna Rodriguez Day, Melissa Hennig, Judy Koloski, Cindy Hile, Terry Libby, Sofia Rivera, Leslie Sanderson, Marilyn Schweitzer, and Jennifer Valiente. Kip Jones plays the guard, and Vic Caroli and Dave Elliot provide radio announcer voiceovers.

The play is directed by Blocker with Assistant Director and Stage Manager, Toni Palumbo. Blocker has directed several productions in Atlanta and New York, and has recently taken on all theatre-related programming including youth productions at the Centers.

All the King's Women performs December 3-6, Thursday through Sunday, with 7:00pm shows and Saturday/Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts located at 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Beach, Florida. For tickets and information, call 239-495-8989 or visit artcenterbonita.org.

COVID-19 Guidelines

The Centers diligently work to ensure the health and safety of patrons and artists by closely following CDC, State of Florida and Health Department guidelines at these events and all performances. Based on current conditions, the Centers ask that all attendees wear masks and practice safe, social distancing in our lobbies and auditoriums for their protection and that of other guests. For details, visit artcenterbonita.org/coronavirus.

