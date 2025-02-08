The Box Art Gallery in West Palm Beach Closes as Rolando Chang Barrero Embarks on a New Adventure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After more than a decade and a half of shaping and enriching the arts community in Palm Beach County, celebrated artist and curator Rolando Chang Barrero has announced the closing of The Box Art Gallery. The decision comes as Barrero transitions from the retail art world to a new venture, "Travel with Rolando," a YouTube series that will document his travels across the USA. A Farewell and New Future Celebration will be held on February 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. RSVP

Throughout his career, Barrero has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene, championing emerging and established artists, hosting groundbreaking exhibitions, and fostering a vibrant creative space for the community. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of South Florida.

The closure of The Box Art Gallery marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Barrero. Facing ongoing health challenges stemming from past treatments for brain cancer, he has made the difficult decision to prioritize his well-being while continuing to engage with his audience in a dynamic and meaningful way. Through "Travel with Rolando," he will share his experiences, insights, and artistic inspirations as he journeys across the country seeking medical care and new adventures.

"This is not a goodbye, but rather an invitation to join me on a new path," said Barrero. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I've received from friends, family, clients, and fellow artists over the years. While I may be stepping away from the gallery, my passion for art and storytelling remains as strong as ever."

Barrero encourages his supporters to stay connected and follow his travels by subscribing to his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TravelwithRolando.

