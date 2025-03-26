TORCH: A MUSICAL TALE Announced At Marco Island Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marco Island Academy's theatre program is set to make history this spring with the world premiere of Torch: A Musical Tale, an original musical by MIA Theatre Instructor, Christopher Dayett. This production will run from April 4 to April 12, 2025..

Torch: A Musical Tale is an inspiring story of individuals finding their way through love, loss, and the pursuit of their own light. Set in an Icelandic Viking-like era, the musical follows the story of an orphaned young man named Torch who has always felt destined for greater things. Ever since the Northern Lights were stolen by Morgano, an evil sorcerer, eighteen years ago, the Kingdom of Aurora has been thrown into darkness. Torch finds his fate intertwined with the kingdom's when he encounters the mysterious Rogue Raven, who will change the course of his life forever. With the fate of the kingdom and the entire world hanging in the balance, Torch and his newfound friends set out together on a quest to restore hope before time runs out.

This exciting new musical is a first-time production, showcasing the creativity and talent of Marco Island Academy's Theatre program. Torch's journey to the stage began in August of 2020, when Dayett began writing the show. He is thrilled to follow through on a promise he made to the school in 2017 - the next big play he wrote would premiere on the MIA stage! According to Dayett, "There's something really special about being the first school to do a new show. We were the first school since the show's Off-Broadway premiere to put on the musical Superhero two years ago. There wasn't much on the internet for students to research, so they ended up making the characters their own. It was magical watching them bring these characters to life." Torch: A Musical Tale is a completely different opportunity for the students. It has never been performed before. "The actors are originating the roles, taking the words off the page and bringing the characters to life for the first time. The designers are creating the world of the play for the first time," Dayett said. Over spring break, he traveled to Iceland-the land that inspired Torch-to do some last-minute research and took photos of the landscape to pass along to the scenic artist, MIA Fine Art Instructor Juliana Pisculli.

Dayett also noted that the rehearsal process has been very different compared to previous productions. "It's more like a workshop. This is the first time I'm hearing my work read and sung aloud, so I'm constantly rewriting or tweaking some of the dialogue and music." With opening night quickly approaching, Dayett feels that the show's script and score are just about locked in. He also hired local musician and orchestrator, Jeremy Goodman, to orchestrate the show. "I've only heard a sample of what Jeremy has been working on, and I can't wait for audiences to hear what he's done with the rest!"

This production boasts a talented cast of over 20 performers and crew members, including students from Marco Island Academy, Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary School, and Lorenzo Walker Technical High School, as well as MIA faculty and staff members.

The theatre program at Marco Island Academy emphasizes hands-on learning, allowing students to experience the full scope of a live production, from acting and stage management to lighting, sound, and marketing. Nearly 20 students in Dayett's Theatre Production Design & Marketing classes (Fall and Spring semesters) have contributed to the design and marketing for the production, working diligently on creating promotional materials for the show, including a social media campaign, a fundraising campaigns, and even collaboratively writing this press release.

For the first time, Marco Island Academy is offering exclusive VIP tickets for select performances, available online for $25. VIP ticket holders will enjoy priority seating 30 minutes before showtime, a drink and snack concession voucher, and a special badge and lanyard to wear during the show.

MIA Theatre has also launched a fundraising campaign to support the production of Torch: A Musical Tale. The goal is to raise $5,000 to help fund the costs of set construction, costumes, lighting, and other essential elements that bring the show to life. Donations can be made online through www.MIATheatre.com, where patrons can learn more about the campaign and explore various ways to support the arts at Marco Island Academy. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact on the success of this world premiere production.

Torch: A Musical Tale not only reunites the creative team of Mr. Christopher Dayett (Director) and Dr. Cayce Benton (Music Director), but it brings new talent behind the scenes with Dr. Dawn Lombardi (Choreographer/Assistant Director), Ms. Juliana Pisculli (Scenic Artist), Ms. Meesh Schoen (Costumes). Iceland native, Elias Ingvarsson, serves as the Icelandic Language Consultant. The musical features musical arrangements and orchestrations by Jeremy Goodman.

Tickets, priced from $10 to $25, can be purchased at www.MIATheatre.com. The show will be presented on The Rhine Stage at Marco Island Academy, 2255 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. For more information, contact Marco Island Academy at (239) 393-5133.

