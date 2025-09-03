THE RAT PACK LOUNGE Extends at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre has added an additional week of performances to its season opener, “The Rat Pack Lounge,” extending the run through November 16, 2025. Preview performances begin in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre on September 30, the sold-out opening night is October 3.



In the musical tribute, “The Rat Pack Lounge,” by James Hindman and Ray Roderick, God sends Ol' Blue Eyes – and his pals Sammy and Dean – back to Earth to fulfill a promise and help Vic, the struggling owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. The famed trio take over the bodies of a limo driver and a couple bar regulars to help Vic find his voice and a new outlook on life. The nearly 30 hit songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. move the story along and give the audience an unforgettable nostalgic treat. Among the many hits audiences will hear, “My Way,” What Kind of Fool Am I?” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,” and more.



“The musical is an entertaining mash-up of ‘Forever Plaid' and ‘It's a Wonderful Life,'” said Florida Repertory Theatre's producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Audience of all ages will be enthralled by the talented actors taking on the voices and swagger of the famed Rat Pack. Patrons will also enjoy engaging with our set which includes a functioning bar allowing them to lift a glass in honor of the legendary crooners at intermission. Advance ticket sales have been overwhelmingly positive, with many performances already sold out or near capacity!"



The ensemble cast features Michael Liebhauser, returning to Florida Rep after playing the title character in “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” alongside five new York-based artists all making their Florida Rep debuts, Cole J. Campbell, Alex Gossard, Samantha Stevens, and Marc Winski.



Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Michael Marotta (“Forever Plaid”) returns to direct and choreograph “The Rack Pack Lounge” and is joined by the design team behind Florida Rep's production of “Shout! The Mod Musical,” Jordan Moore (scenic), Kim Griffin (costume), Braden Downing (sound), plus lighting designer Todd O. Wren (“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”), and stage manager, Ashleigh David (Florida Rep debut).



Florida Rep's production of “The Rack Pack Lounge” is sponsored by Sam Galloway Ford-Lincoln and Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home.



Single ticket prices for “The Rat Pack Lounge” start at $73 for regular performances from October 3 through November 16 with discounted (nearly sold out) preview performances September 30 through October 2 starting at $53. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the (sold out) opening night performance on Friday, October 3.



Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.