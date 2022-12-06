Photos: SNOWBIRD FOLLIES Opens At Music & Arts Community Center

See photos from the opening night of the new show, Snowbird Follies at Music & Arts Community Center.

Don't miss your chance to get into Holiday mood with this feel good musical, it will bring a smile to your face and have you swaying in your seats!

Nomads from the North have been flocking to the sunshine state for well over 100 years. Come enjoy a whimsical musical yuletide celebration with a winking nod to Fort Myers' original snowbirds, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

From "Boogie Woogie Santa Claus" to "White Christmas", this revue is playful journey through decades of holiday favorites, sprinkled with local history.