Photos: Broadway Palm Dazzles With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals to ever hit the stage.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Broadway Palm's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is hitting all the right notes with audiences and critics alike. The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical that has entertained audiences for over 40 years.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals to ever hit the stage. Told through a kaleidoscope of song and dance, the musical is set in the desert of the Middle East many centuries ago. Jacob gives his son Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors.

His eleven brothers become so jealous of Joseph and his splendid coat that they sell him into slavery, but because of his great gift for interpreting dreams, he rises from a lowly house slave to become the Pharaoh's advisor.

The spectacular score from nearly every genre includes Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Go! Go! Go! And get your tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing now through February 11, 2023 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $65 to $95 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Jason Kimmel

Jason Kimmel and the cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Libby Anderson

Max Cervantes and the cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT



