Photos: Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Presents FARCE OF NATURE

In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.

Jun. 10, 2021  

A Southern-fried farce about the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas and their struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel 'Em Inn. A motley collection of flawed characters hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors, while trying to figure out the source of an awful stench. In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.

Check out photos below!

Farce of Nature runs at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre from June 3 - July 25, 2021.

For more information visit: https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/farce-of-nature/

